Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,693 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,827,000 after purchasing an additional 665,086 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 50.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,086,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 26.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

