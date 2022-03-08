Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,430. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

FARM stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

