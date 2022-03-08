Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.88 million and the highest is $14.25 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $11.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $55.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.32 million to $57.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.23 million, with estimates ranging from $56.06 million to $61.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

