Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.36 Million

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to post $98.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.70 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Fastly reported sales of $84.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $408.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $412.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 7,250,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,158. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.