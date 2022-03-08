Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.46 or 0.06631951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,714.56 or 1.00041524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

