Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 90,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,005,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSM. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.52.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

