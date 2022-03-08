Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 90,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,005,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSM. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.52.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
