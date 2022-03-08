Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRGI. TheStreet cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.