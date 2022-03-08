Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $18.52.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRGI. TheStreet cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
