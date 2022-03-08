Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $3.01 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $7,923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $3,162,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $902,000.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

