Financial Contrast: Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A HMN Financial 29.47% 12.60% 1.36%

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and HMN Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.68 $2.90 million $1.03 14.17 HMN Financial $46.02 million 2.46 $13.56 million $3.00 8.22

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ottawa Bancorp and HMN Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HMN Financial beats Ottawa Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

HMN Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.