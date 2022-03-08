First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $270.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 187,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

