First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 29,205 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. 937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $25.48.

