First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 212,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of PG stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.03. The stock had a trading volume of 276,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $125.32 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

