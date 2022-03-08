First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after buying an additional 2,491,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. 137,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.