First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $822,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,412,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,498,048. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

