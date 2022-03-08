First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 17,115 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTRG stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

