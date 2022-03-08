First Hawaiian Bank Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,058,000 after acquiring an additional 176,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

