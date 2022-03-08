First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,575 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Oshkosh by 21.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after acquiring an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after acquiring an additional 637,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 6.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,351 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

