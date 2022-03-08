First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 513,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.26% of ADMA Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

