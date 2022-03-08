First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of FSWA opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. First Sound Bank has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
About First Sound Bank (Get Rating)
