First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTC stock opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.36. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 87.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 36.7% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

