First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,845. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after buying an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,668,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 420,918 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.