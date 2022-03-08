First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,845. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $26.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
