First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,345 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 953,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

FCT opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $12.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

