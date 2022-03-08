FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 target price on FirstService and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.40.

Shares of FSV opened at $133.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in FirstService by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FirstService by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in FirstService by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

