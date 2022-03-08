Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $23.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the third quarter valued at about $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fisker by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after buying an additional 1,338,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fisker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after buying an additional 1,321,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSR opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

