Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 188 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 197,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 505,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,771. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.