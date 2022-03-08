Five Oceans Advisors Acquires 446 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,220,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

