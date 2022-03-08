Five Oceans Advisors Has $3.66 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,252,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 576,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,640,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

