Five Oceans Advisors Invests $204,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

LIN traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.55. The stock had a trading volume of 136,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.04.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

