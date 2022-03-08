Five Oceans Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,464. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $157.20 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

