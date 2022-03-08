Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $124,802.28 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. 1,182,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.72. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4,626.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 845.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after buying an additional 143,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.