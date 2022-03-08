Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFD. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 55,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,959. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

