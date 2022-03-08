FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 290,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 170,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDTF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

