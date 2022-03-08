Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FLR stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. 302,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 640,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fluor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 269,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 80,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

