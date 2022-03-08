Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £156.99 Average PT from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £156.08 ($204.51).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($207.02) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($214.23) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($196.54) to £155 ($203.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

LON:FLTR traded down GBX 103.66 ($1.36) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,050.34 ($105.48). 799,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £108.30 and a 200 day moving average price of £123.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,600 ($99.58) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.87). The firm has a market cap of £14.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

