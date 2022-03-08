Flywire Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Flywire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FLYW stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $25,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 390,944 shares of company stock worth $14,250,948.
Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.
