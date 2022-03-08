Flywire Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Flywire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $25,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $4,863,528.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 390,944 shares of company stock worth $14,250,948.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

