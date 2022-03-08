FNB Bancorp Inc (FBIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.93 on March 16th

FNB Bancorp Inc (OTC:FBIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of FNB Bancorp stock opened at $238.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.84. FNB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $238.25.

