Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $107.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 455,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,107. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

