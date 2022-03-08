Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,550,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 73,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

