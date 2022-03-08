Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a payout ratio of 78.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.4%.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of FTAI opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.93% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $23,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.