FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $96,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $178,000.

NYSE KMF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. 358,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,581. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

