FourThought Financial LLC Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 1.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23. The stock has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.53%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

