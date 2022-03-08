FourThought Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.62. 2,902,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,408. Accenture plc has a one year low of $251.64 and a one year high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.67 and a 200 day moving average of $351.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.