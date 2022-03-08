Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FOX worth $23,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in FOX by 19.1% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.02. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

