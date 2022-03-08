Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,712 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 10.33% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $1,020,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

