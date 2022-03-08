Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Desjardins downgraded shares of Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$2.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

TSE:LOCL opened at C$0.50 on Monday. Freshlocal Solutions has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

