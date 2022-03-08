Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. 93,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,041. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average is $76.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

