Fruth Investment Management Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.12. The stock had a trading volume of 182,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

