Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

