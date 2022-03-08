Fundamentun LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after buying an additional 49,014 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

