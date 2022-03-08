Fundamentun LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,536.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 161,244 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 86,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

